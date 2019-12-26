New England Patriots use team plane to fly Navy out to bowl game

The Patriots have a head coach who comes from a military family, and the team used one of its most treasured assets to help that particular football program travel in style to its bowl game.

Bill Belichick learned a lot about the game of football from his father, who worked as a scout for Navy throughout a good chunk of his professional life. Belichick still has ties to the football program, and that’s probably why the team recently did something pretty awesome ahead of Navy’s Liberty Bowl showdown with Liberty on New Year’s Eve.

Rather than flying coach, Navy’s players road on the Patriots team plane for their trip to Memphis — in style.

Patriots Air: The only way to fly.