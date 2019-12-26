Patrick Beverley hilariously mocks LeBron James after blocking his game-tying jumper (Video)

Patrick Beverley was LeBron James’ worst nightmare during the epic Christmas Day showdown between the Clippers and Lakers, which he made very clear to everyone who tuned in to watch the game.

Beverley was guarding LeBron James on the most pivotal possession of Wednesday’s game, in the waning seconds of the contest, with his team leading by three points. James pulled up from the perimeter, in hopes of tying the game, but Beverley got a piece of the shot. The ball ended up rolling off James’ hands, out of bounds, and the Clippers went on to win.

Big play by Pat Beverley pic.twitter.com/NgsCDwDLNo — gifdsports (@gifdsports) December 26, 2019

Beverley then rubbed some salt in the wound as well, walking over to the Clippers bench and mocking LeBron James’ signature gesture — but with a “block” twist.

Pat Bev impersonating LeBron in front of Ty Lue and the rest of the Clips bench💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/Pldi3qvgh1 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 26, 2019

He didn’t stop there, either. A heckling fan mentioned James Harden, and Bev said “I’ll lock his a– up, too!” in response.

Pat Bev responds to a fan telling him “don’t make me call James Harden” “I’ll lock his ass up too!” 👀 (via @HayleyByrnes)pic.twitter.com/yeE1eK23K4 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 26, 2019

Beverley never ceases to amaze, or entertain, that’s for sure.