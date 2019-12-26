Patrick Beverley hilariously mocks LeBron James after blocking his game-tying jumper (Video)

Patrick Beverley was LeBron James’ worst nightmare during the epic Christmas Day showdown between the Clippers and Lakers, which he made very clear to everyone who tuned in to watch the game.
Beverley was guarding LeBron James on the most pivotal possession of Wednesday’s game, in the waning seconds of the contest, with his team leading by three points. James pulled up from the perimeter, in hopes of tying the game, but Beverley got a piece of the shot. The ball ended up rolling off James’ hands, out of bounds, and the Clippers went on to win.
Beverley then rubbed some salt in the wound as well, walking over to the Clippers bench and mocking LeBron James’ signature gesture — but with a “block” twist.
He didn’t stop there, either. A heckling fan mentioned James Harden, and Bev said “I’ll lock his a– up, too!” in response.
Beverley never ceases to amaze, or entertain, that’s for sure.
