Snoop Dogg rips Lakers over second consecutive loss to Clippers

Rap mogul Snoop Dogg is a fan of a number of different sports teams, all across the country, and he passionately roots for all of them — expecting wins with each passing year.

Snoop has made it clear that near the top of his rooting interests are the Lakers and Steelers. It’s unclear why he roots for Pittsburgh, but Los Angeles makes sense, given that he was born and raised in Long Beach.

The Lakers lost to the Clippers on opening day in October, and Snoop remained quiet. But when the team blew a 12-point halftime lead on Christmas Day, with the Clippers coming back to win, that was simply too much to bear, so Snoop took to social media to sound off about it.

The Lakers ruined Snoop’s Christmas 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/SHBetmvEsv — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) December 26, 2019

We guess the Christmas spirit didn’t last long in the Dogg household.