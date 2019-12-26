The Most Hilarious Super Bowl Prop Bets Ever

One of the staples of Super Bowl week has become the massive number of prop betting options that fans have the chance to get involved with ahead of kickoff each year. From props on how many yards a player will earn during the game to how many times announcers will say a specific phrase, just about everything from the event is covered in these markets. But some prop bets are more interesting than others, with hilarious props giving bettors some comic relief a game that is the most intense of the year. These funny props were especially memorable in the game’s history.

Gatorade color

A mainstay in the world of football betting, the Gatorade color prop is one of the most amusing parts of the football season each year. It asks bettors to predict what color the sports drink that is poured on the winning coach at the end of the Super Bowl will be, with different odds for different colors to choose from.

What makes this prop so funny, aside from the tradition of grown men pouring gallons of sugary liquid on their coach, is that there is presumably some research done when setting these odds with regard to what flavor beverage each team prefers. And given that this tradition takes place at the end of the game, it is fun to know that there is action in play even when the contest is decided. Given their performances so far this season, we could see this prop play out in a rematch between the Ravens and 49ers this year.

The Fridge’s touchdown

William “The Refridgerator” Perry was a dominant defensive lineman for the 1985 Chicago Bears, which boasted one of the best defenses in the history of the NFL. Which is why it was funny when oddsmakers listed him at 20/1 odds to score a touchdown in Super Bowl XX against the New England Patriots. The enthusiasm for this prop was so fervent that The Fridge was eventually bet down to 2/1 odds. The funny part? Perry got into the game for an offensive play and scored a touchdown late in a blowout win for the Bears, with bettors making big money in exchange for their bravery.

Niners vs. Michael Jordan

One of the more popular forms of Super Bowl prop bets has become the cross-sport prop, where bets are taken on components of the Super Bowl against parts of other sporting events around the same time. And the first of these cross-sport props was one of the funniest, as an expected blowout by the San Francisco 49ers over the Denver Broncos birthed a prop against one of the greatest athletes of all-time.

The Niners were 12-point favorites against the Broncos, with their high-powered offense expected to put up big numbers. They were expected to put up such big numbers, in fact, that bookmakers created a prop asking if the team would outscore Michael Jordan in his game on the same day. As it turns out, the Niners did just that, putting up 55 points compared to Jordan’s 39 on the day. In Jordan’s defense, there were way more 49ers trying to score.