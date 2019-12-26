Your Weekend in Combat Sports

Friday December 27
8:00am: 2019 Marshfield Holiday Tournament (FloWrestling)
8:15am: 2019 Powerade Tournament (FloWrestling)
10:00am: 2019 George Bossi Lowell Holiday Tournament (FloWrestling)
11:30am: 2019 Mount Mat Madness (FloWrestling)
12:00pm: Brave 33 ($14.99 Fite.tv)
1:00pm: PFL 2019 Championship Press Conference (ESPN+)
5:30pm: Max on Boxing (ESPN2)
Saturday December 28
8:00am: 2019 Marshfield Holiday Tournament (FloWrestling)
9:30am: 2019 Powerade Tournament (FloWrestling)
10:00am: 2019 George Bossi Lowell Holiday Tournament (FloWrestling)
11:00am: 2019 Who’s Bad National Classic Championship (FloWrestling)
11:30am: 2019 Mount Mat Madness (FloWrestling)
6:30pm: Showtime Championship Boxing Countdown (Facebook/YouTube)
7:15pm: Bellator/Rizin Japan Prelims (Bellator App)
9:00pm: Gervonta Davis vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa/Badou Jack vs. Jean Pacal (Showtime)
10:00pm: Bellator/Rizin Japan (Paramount Network/DAZN)
Sunday December 29
8:30am: 2019 Powerade Tournament (FloWrestling)
9:30am: 2019 Midlands Championships (FloWrestling)
6:00pm: Inside PBC Boxing: Top 40 Spectacular Fights of 2019 (Fox Sports 1)
Top-10 Viewing Options: A man scrounging through the last of his chocolate-covered cashews for some fight snacks parses through the fairly light offering from this weekend.
1. Gervonta Davis vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa/Badou Jack vs. Jean Pacal: A fantastic double-billed championship card.
2. Bellator/Rizin Japan: Live from the Land of the Rising Sun, Bellator and RIZIN collaborate with a PRIDE main event.
3. Inside PBC Boxing: Top 40 Spectacular Fights of 2019: I’m a sucker for end of the year/decade/century/millenia lists!
4. PFL 2019 Championship Press Conference: Hopefully without the various antics and faux-threatening faceoffs of a UFC press conference.
5. Max on Boxing: Max’s pick for Davis-Gamboa? Andre Ward.
t6. 2019 Marshfield Holiday Tournament: The lack of many sporting options, coupled with an absolute bukkake of wrestling tournaments makes this week’s tournies an attractive option.
t6. 2019 Powerade Tournament: See above.
t6. 2019 George Bossi Lowell Holiday Tournament: Above, see.
t6. 2019 Who’s Bad National Classic Championship: See.
t6. 2019 Mount Mat Madness: Above.
4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.
KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI
5. Super Lightweight Bout: Fukashi (38-13-2) vs. Tetsuya Yamato (41-17-1) [K-1 World Grand Prix Japan 4]
4. Welterweight Bout: Hasan Toy (44-11) vs. Masaaki Noiri (39-10) [K-1 World Grand Prix Japan 4]
3. Women’s Flyweight Championship Tournament [K-1 World Grand Prix Japan 4]
2. 56kg Catchweight Bout: Suriyanlek OBT. Kamphee (148-20-2) vs. Yoshiki Takei (21-2) [K-1 World Grand Prix Japan 4]
1. K-1 World Super Lightweight Championship: Rukiya Anpo (c) (17-4) vs. Kaew Fairtex (145-35-4) [K-1 World Grand Prix Japan 4]
BOXING
5. Vacant WBO Latino Junior Featherweight Championship: Angelo Leo (18-0) vs. Cesar Juarez (25-7) [Premier Boxing Champions on Showtime]
4. Super Middleweight Bout: Jose Uzcategui (29-3) vs. Lionell Thompson (21-5) [Premier Boxing Champions on Showtime]
3. WBA “Regular” World Light Heavyweight Championship/WBC Silver Light Heavyweight Championship: Jean Pascal (c) (34-6-1) vs. Badou Jack (22-2-3) [Premier Boxing Champions on Showtime]
2. WBA Super World Cruiserweight Championship: Arsen Goulamirian (c) (25-0) vs. Constantin Bejenaru (14-0) [France Canal+]
1. Vacant WBA “Regular” World Lightweight Championship: Gervonta Davis (22-0) vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa (30-2) [Premier Boxing Champions on Showtime]
MMA
5. Welterweight Bout: Keita Nakamura (35-10-2) vs. Lorenz Larkin (21-7) [Bellator 237]
4. 173lb Catchweight Bout: Michael Page (16-1) vs. Shinsho Anzai (11-3) [Bellator 237]
3. 160lb Catchweight Bout: Michael Chandler (19-5) vs. Sidney Outlaw (14-3) [Bellator 237]
2. Lightweight Bout: Daron Cruickshank (22-12) vs. Goiti Yamauchi (24-4) [Bellator 237]
1. Heavyweight Bout: Fedor Emelianenko (38-6) vs. Quinton Jackson (38-13) [Bellator 237]
GRAPPLING/WRESTLING
N/A
Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: A man whose children unwrapped several empty boxes filled with “North Pole air” attempts to quietly recoup some cash before the first of the year.
Best Fight of the Weekend: Gervonta Davis vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa
Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Daron Cruickshank vs. Goiti Yamauchi
If My Life Depended on One Pick: Gervota Davis over Yuriorkis Gamboa
Best Card Top-to-Bottom: Premier Boxing Champions on Showtime
Upset of the Week: Haruo Ochi over Jarred Brooks
Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Fedor Emelianenko vs. Quinton Jackson
