Your Weekend in Combat Sports

Friday December 27

8:00am: 2019 Marshfield Holiday Tournament (FloWrestling)

8:15am: 2019 Powerade Tournament (FloWrestling)

10:00am: 2019 George Bossi Lowell Holiday Tournament (FloWrestling)

11:30am: 2019 Mount Mat Madness (FloWrestling)

12:00pm: Brave 33 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

1:00pm: PFL 2019 Championship Press Conference (ESPN+)

5:30pm: Max on Boxing (ESPN2)

Saturday December 28

8:00am: 2019 Marshfield Holiday Tournament (FloWrestling)

9:30am: 2019 Powerade Tournament (FloWrestling)

10:00am: 2019 George Bossi Lowell Holiday Tournament (FloWrestling)

11:00am: 2019 Who’s Bad National Classic Championship (FloWrestling)

11:30am: 2019 Mount Mat Madness (FloWrestling)

6:30pm: Showtime Championship Boxing Countdown (Facebook/YouTube)

7:15pm: Bellator/Rizin Japan Prelims (Bellator App)

9:00pm: Gervonta Davis vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa/Badou Jack vs. Jean Pacal (Showtime)

10:00pm: Bellator/Rizin Japan (Paramount Network/DAZN)

Sunday December 29

8:30am: 2019 Powerade Tournament (FloWrestling)

9:30am: 2019 Midlands Championships (FloWrestling)

6:00pm: Inside PBC Boxing: Top 40 Spectacular Fights of 2019 (Fox Sports 1)

Top-10 Viewing Options: A man scrounging through the last of his chocolate-covered cashews for some fight snacks parses through the fairly light offering from this weekend.

1. Gervonta Davis vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa/Badou Jack vs. Jean Pacal: A fantastic double-billed championship card.

2. Bellator/Rizin Japan: Live from the Land of the Rising Sun, Bellator and RIZIN collaborate with a PRIDE main event.

3. Inside PBC Boxing: Top 40 Spectacular Fights of 2019: I’m a sucker for end of the year/decade/century/millenia lists!

4. PFL 2019 Championship Press Conference: Hopefully without the various antics and faux-threatening faceoffs of a UFC press conference.

5. Max on Boxing: Max’s pick for Davis-Gamboa? Andre Ward.

t6. 2019 Marshfield Holiday Tournament: The lack of many sporting options, coupled with an absolute bukkake of wrestling tournaments makes this week’s tournies an attractive option.

t6. 2019 Powerade Tournament: See above.

t6. 2019 George Bossi Lowell Holiday Tournament: Above, see.

t6. 2019 Who’s Bad National Classic Championship: See.

t6. 2019 Mount Mat Madness: Above.

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. Super Lightweight Bout: Fukashi (38-13-2) vs. Tetsuya Yamato (41-17-1) [K-1 World Grand Prix Japan 4]

4. Welterweight Bout: Hasan Toy (44-11) vs. Masaaki Noiri (39-10) [K-1 World Grand Prix Japan 4]

3. Women’s Flyweight Championship Tournament [K-1 World Grand Prix Japan 4]

2. 56kg Catchweight Bout: Suriyanlek OBT. Kamphee (148-20-2) vs. Yoshiki Takei (21-2) [K-1 World Grand Prix Japan 4]

1. K-1 World Super Lightweight Championship: Rukiya Anpo (c) (17-4) vs. Kaew Fairtex (145-35-4) [K-1 World Grand Prix Japan 4]

BOXING

5. Vacant WBO Latino Junior Featherweight Championship: Angelo Leo (18-0) vs. Cesar Juarez (25-7) [Premier Boxing Champions on Showtime]

4. Super Middleweight Bout: Jose Uzcategui (29-3) vs. Lionell Thompson (21-5) [Premier Boxing Champions on Showtime]

3. WBA “Regular” World Light Heavyweight Championship/WBC Silver Light Heavyweight Championship: Jean Pascal (c) (34-6-1) vs. Badou Jack (22-2-3) [Premier Boxing Champions on Showtime]

2. WBA Super World Cruiserweight Championship: Arsen Goulamirian (c) (25-0) vs. Constantin Bejenaru (14-0) [France Canal+]

1. Vacant WBA “Regular” World Lightweight Championship: Gervonta Davis (22-0) vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa (30-2) [Premier Boxing Champions on Showtime]

MMA

5. Welterweight Bout: Keita Nakamura (35-10-2) vs. Lorenz Larkin (21-7) [Bellator 237]

4. 173lb Catchweight Bout: Michael Page (16-1) vs. Shinsho Anzai (11-3) [Bellator 237]

3. 160lb Catchweight Bout: Michael Chandler (19-5) vs. Sidney Outlaw (14-3) [Bellator 237]

2. Lightweight Bout: Daron Cruickshank (22-12) vs. Goiti Yamauchi (24-4) [Bellator 237]

1. Heavyweight Bout: Fedor Emelianenko (38-6) vs. Quinton Jackson (38-13) [Bellator 237]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

N/A

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: A man whose children unwrapped several empty boxes filled with “North Pole air” attempts to quietly recoup some cash before the first of the year.

Best Fight of the Weekend: Gervonta Davis vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Daron Cruickshank vs. Goiti Yamauchi

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Gervota Davis over Yuriorkis Gamboa

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: Premier Boxing Champions on Showtime

Upset of the Week: Haruo Ochi over Jarred Brooks

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Fedor Emelianenko vs. Quinton Jackson