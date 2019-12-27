Chargers, Chiefs to square off in pivotal AFC West showdown

The Chiefs were just one snap away from defeating the Patriots in the AFC title game and punching their ticket to the Super Bowl last season, but a questionable offside call gave Tom Brady and Co. another chance, and they made the most of it, emerging from Arrowhead Stadium victorious.

It’s safe to say the Chiefs have had a chip on their shoulder since that moment, and it’s helped motivate them this season. They made some major offseason changes, most of them on the defensive side of the ball, and they’ve worked out well. In is defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo , and out was Bob Sutton, whose archaic scheme hurt the team big-time last year. And, most importantly, veteran stud Tyrann Mathieu was brought in at safety, and he’s been the glue holding the back end of their defense together. The Chiefs defense continues to improve with each passing week, and they’re a much different unit than the one on the field this season.

The team has been fairly unlucky on the other side of the ball, though, with the offensive shifting guys around all season, due to injuries. Most importantly, it took some time for reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes to get healthy after suffering a dislocated knee, which forced him to miss a few games. The Chiefs have also had a carousel of five running backs , all of which have been injured at some point this season, and the same goes for the offensive line. However, they’re getting healthy now, and it couldn’t have come at a more perfect time, with them riding a ton of momentum and heating up just in time for the playoffs.