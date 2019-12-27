EMU QB Mike Glass punches Pitt player, fight breaks out during Quick Lane Bowl (Video)

Eastern Michigan and Pittsburgh battled it out in one of the best games of the bowl season so far on Thursday night, but the ending of the game is what’s been drawing the headlines, and it was quite ugly.

There was a lot of trash talk going on throughout the game, and when Pittsburgh essentially locked the game up, leading 34-30 with just a few seconds remaining, that’s when everything hit the fan. Eastern Michigan quarterback Mike Glass III was unhappy about being knocked down toward the end of a play, so he got up and punched a Pittsburgh defender in the face. A few other players joined in as well.

Mike Glass was ejected for throwing punches at the end of the Quick Lane Bowl. One of them winds up making contact with a ref 😳pic.twitter.com/7IyV4CzEBS — SI College Football (@si_ncaafb) December 27, 2019

Glass had this to say afterward.

I let God and my family down! — Mike Glass III (@mglassiii) December 27, 2019

At the end of the day, Glass was ejected from the game, and the final seconds ticked off the clock soon after.