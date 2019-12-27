Fire alarm goes off in middle of Adam Gase's press conference, prompting jokes

The Jets began the season with a 1-7 record, and while they’ve rebounded since that time, it’s unclear if head coach Adam Gase will return in 2020.

Team owner Chris Johnson hired Gase, his first major move since taking over for his father, Woody, who is handling other business in London. As such, there’s been talk about Johnson doing whatever it takes to bring Gase back, to essentially save face, and not make his hire look like a failure.

But some of the players, as well as defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, don’t seem to be meshing well with Gase, prompting rumors of him possibly being out as head coach.

That’s why when a fire alarm went off in the middle of his press conference on Friday, plenty of jokes ensued.

The fire alarm cut Adam Gase's presser short 😂 pic.twitter.com/dDdpz4Pcks — Jets Videos (@snyjets) December 27, 2019

This ESPN alert popped up and I saw Adam Gase and “fire” and amazing feelings went through my body SMFH pic.twitter.com/EkI93D014f — Natalie Elena (@NatalieElenaN) December 27, 2019

If you think that the “fire” alarm going off at the NY Jets Training Center when Adam Gase took the podium was purely a coincidence, you haven’t been paying attention.#TakeFlight #JetsTwitter — Danny Bags (@dannybags1) December 27, 2019

You cover a team long enough and you see just about everything. A first: Adam Gase’s news conference interrupted by a fire drill. The entire building exits. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) December 27, 2019

Too funny.