Kyle Kuzma, trainer take major shots at LeBron James

The trend in sports nowadays is to have family members, friends or even trainers speak on behalf of athletes, rather than putting their name on it themselves.

Well, that’s exactly what recently appeared to have happened with Lakers guard Kyle Kuzma, when his trainer teed off on LeBron James in this Instagram rant which was posted on his story.

Kuzma’s trainer really a Bron hater. pic.twitter.com/LkCi8q9auS — Legendary Lakers (@goldlakerss) December 27, 2019

Kyle Kuzma’s trainer had some interesting things to say about LeBron 🤔 @SONTHoops pic.twitter.com/RHwqOidoGv — Sami Jarjour (@JarjourSami) December 27, 2019

Here’s what’s interesting, though. Rather than shooting down or disagreeing with what his trainer said, Kuzma took to Twitter and actually appeared to support the opinion, in a tweet that has since been deleted.

This comes on the heels of the Lakers’ big loss to the Clippers on Christmas Day, and it’s fair to wonder if there’s trouble in paradise, with some dissension and disagreements going on in the locker room. It sure wouldn’t be the first time a “toxic” environment has surrounded a team with James on the roster.