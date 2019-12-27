LeBron James surprises Ohio State football team with new headphones before Fiesta Bowl

It’s no secret that LeBron James has a special place in his heart for Ohio State football. With the Buckeyes set to face off against Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinal this weekend, James gave the players a nice surprise by gifting them Beats headphones with a motivational note attached to each one.

Thank you @KingJames for the holiday gift of @beatsbydre, but more importantly, the motivational words that came with it ‼️ We always appreciate your support!#GoBucks #ToughLove pic.twitter.com/M3tD1lAFoO — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 27, 2019

A native of Akron, Ohio, James has been to multiple games to cheer on his hometown team when the NBA schedule allows it. With the Lakers scheduled to take on the Trail Blazers on Saturday night, he probably won’t get a chance to watch much of the game, but his gift to players is sure to give them some extra motivation to make James proud.

Despite Ohio State ranking ahead of Clemson, the Tigers are considered the favorites to win the Fiesta Bowl. Both teams come in at a perfect 13-0 on the season. We’ll see if James’ Buckeyes can get it done on Saturday in what should be a good game.