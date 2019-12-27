Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Richaun Holmes

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Richaun Holmes

Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Richaun Holmes

By December 27, 2019

By: |

Dec 26, 2019; Sacramento, California, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Robert Covington (33) shoots the ball against Sacramento Kings forward Richaun Holmes (22) during the first overtime period at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Richuan Holmes – Sacramento (vs Minnesota)

20 points, 9-15 FG, 2-2 FT, 18 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks

A stat-sheet stuffing night for Holmes.

 

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

 

Hoops Manifesto, NBA

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Hoops Manifesto
Home