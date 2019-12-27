Premier Boxing Champions on Showtime: Davis vs. Gamboa Picks

Vacant WBA “Regular” World Lightweight Championship: Gervonta Davis (22-0) vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa (30-2)

Luke Irwin: Gamboa is still a mighty tough veteran who can give anyone a tough time and can beat anyone in a good day. but Davis is a killer who just barnstormed through the junior lightweight division, never going past the eighth round in his contests. Gamboa will test him like few before him, but Davis hasn’t even hit his prime yet. Davis via R10 TKO.

WBA “Regular” World Light Heavyweight Championship/WBC Silver Light Heavyweight Championship: Jean Pascal (c) (34-6-1) vs. Badou Jack (22-2-3)

Luke: After a stunning knockout and defeat of Marcus Browne, Pascal found himself a world champion for the first time since 2011. Jack is coming off of a loss to Browne in an attempt to take his title in January. At 36, Pascal’s upset gave him another shot at gold, but will it be his last? If we followed the transitive property, via Marcus Browne, then Pascal wins easily. However, I think Jack matches up much better with Pascal than with Browne, and I think he takes it, here. Jack via SD.

Super Middleweight Bout: Jose Uzcategui (29-3) vs. Lionell Thompson (21-5)

Luke: Uzcategui is on his redemption tour after losing his IBF Super Middleweight title to Caleb Plant. Thompson is certainly a step up from 10-9-1 Robert Valdez, who Uzcategui whacked in the first round in a Light Heavyweight bout, but he is game enough to give Jose a bigger test as he climbs towards another shot at a world title. Uzcategui via R7 KO.