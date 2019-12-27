Spencer Dinwiddie blames Nets' historically bad shooting night on eggnog

The Nets couldn’t hit the side of a barn in Thursday night’s 94-82 loss to the Knicks, and the only explanation Spencer Dinwiddie could come up with was the lingering effects of too much holiday cheer on the day after Christmas.

As the Nets point guard explained to reporters, the team did its job on the defensive end of the floor but fell way short of expectations on the offensive end.

“For us, the target was to keep them under 100. We also shot 27 percent,” Dinwiddie said. “Maybe too much eggnog?”

Brooklyn finished the game having shot 21 of 78 (26.9%) from the field, which beat the previous worst shooting performance this season held by Chicago. The Bulls shot 29.9 percent in a game against the Toronto Raptors earlier this season.

The Nets also managed to make history with their historically bad shooting night.

The Brooklyn Nets' eight two-point field goals on Thursday were the fewest by a team in a game since Nov. 22, 1950, when the Lakers and Pistons each made four FG in a game famous for its final score (19-18, Ft. Wayne). The 24-second shot clock debuted less than four years later. — Elias Sports Bureau (@EliasSports) December 27, 2019

Dinwiddie was the only Nets starter to finish in double digits. He scored 25 points on 5-of-15 shooting. We’ll see if the Nets can bounce back against the Rockets on Saturday after getting humbled by a bad Knicks team.