MMA Manifesto

Top Ten Earning MMA Bantamweights

ufc performance based fighter rankings flyweights

Top Ten Earning MMA Bantamweights

MMA Manifesto

Top Ten Earning MMA Bantamweights

By December 27, 2019

By: |

July 13, 2019; Sacramento, CA, USA; Urijah Faber (red gloves) fights Ricky Simon (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night-Sacramento at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

 

(updated after UFC Busan)

 

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

 

Total Show Win Bonus
1 Jose Aldo  $      450,000  $      400,000  $           50,000
2 Henry Cejudo*  $      350,000  $      350,000  $                  –
3 Cody Garbrandt  $      260,000  $      130,000  $          130,000
4 Urijah Faber  $      250,000  $      250,000  $                  –
5 Marlon Moraes  $      220,000  $      110,000  $          110,000
6 Raphael Assuncao  $      158,000  $       79,000  $           79,000
7 Cory Sandhagen  $      154,000  $       77,000  $           77,000
8 Aljamain Sterling*  $      150,000  $       75,000  $           75,000
9 Jimmie Rivera*  $      136,000  $       68,000  $           68,000
10 Petr Yan  $      132,000  $       66,000  $           66,000

 

 

Other weight classes:

Flyweights
Bantamweights
Featherweights
Lightweights
Welterweights
Middleweights
Light Heavyweights
Heavyweights
Women’s

 

MMA Manifesto, MMA Manifesto Salary Data

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More MMA Manifesto
Home