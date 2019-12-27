Top Ten Earning MMA Bantamweights

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated info)
Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight
|Total
|Show
|Win Bonus
|1
|Jose Aldo
|$ 450,000
|$ 400,000
|$ 50,000
|2
|Henry Cejudo*
|$ 350,000
|$ 350,000
|$ –
|3
|Cody Garbrandt
|$ 260,000
|$ 130,000
|$ 130,000
|4
|Urijah Faber
|$ 250,000
|$ 250,000
|$ –
|5
|Marlon Moraes
|$ 220,000
|$ 110,000
|$ 110,000
|6
|Raphael Assuncao
|$ 158,000
|$ 79,000
|$ 79,000
|7
|Cory Sandhagen
|$ 154,000
|$ 77,000
|$ 77,000
|8
|Aljamain Sterling*
|$ 150,000
|$ 75,000
|$ 75,000
|9
|Jimmie Rivera*
|$ 136,000
|$ 68,000
|$ 68,000
|10
|Petr Yan
|$ 132,000
|$ 66,000
|$ 66,000
