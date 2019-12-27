Top Ten Earning MMA Heavyweights

Top Ten Earning Heavyweights

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC Busan)

Total Show Win Bonus 1 Alistair Overeem* $850,000 $ 850,000 $ – 2 Stipe Miocic $750,000 $ 750,000 $ – 3 Daniel Cormier $500,000 $ 500,000 $ – 4 Junior dos Santos* $400,000 $ 400,000 $ – 5 Andrei Arlovski* $300,000 $ 300,000 $ – 5 Fedor Emelianenko (Bellator) $300,000 $ 300,000 $ – 5 Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson (Bellator) $300,000 $ 300,000 $ – 8 Derrick Lewis* $280,000 $ 140,000 $ 140,000 9 Francis Ngannou* $240,000 $ 120,000 $ 120,000 10 Stefan Struve* $200,000 $ 100,000 $ 100,000

