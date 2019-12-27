Top Ten Earning MMA Light Heavyweights

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC Busan)

Top Ten Earning Light Heavyweights

Total Show Win Bonus 1 Jon Jones $ 500,000 $ 500,000 $ – 2 Luke Rockhold $ 350,000 $ 200,000 $ 150,000 2 Thiago Santos $ 350,000 $ 350,000 $ – 4 Chris Weidman $ 325,000 $ 325,000 $ – 5 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua* $ 270,000 $ 200,000 $ 70,000 6 Glover Teixeira* $ 230,000 $ 115,000 $ 115,000 7 Antonio Rogerio Nogueira* $ 216,000 $ 128,000 $ 88,000 8 Vollkan Oezdemir* $ 180,000 $ 90,000 $ 90,000 9 Ovince Saint Preux* $ 172,000 $ 86,000 $ 86,000 10 Nikita Krylov* $ 170,000 $ 85,000 $ 85,000

