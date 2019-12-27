Top Ten Earning MMA Welterweights

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)
Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight
Top Ten Earning Welterweights
|Total
|Show
|Win Bonus
|1
|Colby Covington
|$ 500,000
|$ 500,000
|1
|Jorge Masvidal*
|$ 500,000
|$ 500,000
|$ –
|1
|Kamaru Usman
|$ 500,000
|$ 500,000
|$ –
|1
|Nate Diaz*
|$ 500,000
|$ 500,000
|$ –
|1
|Tyron Woodley
|$ 500,000
|$ 500,000
|6
|Anthony Pettis
|$ 310,000
|$ 155,000
|$ 155,000
|7
|Robbie Lawler
|$ 300,000
|$ 200,000
|$ 100,000
|8
|Rafael dos Anjos*
|$ 240,000
|$ 120,000
|$ 120,000
|8
|Stephen Thompson*
|$ 240,000
|$ 120,000
|$ 120,000
|10
|Carlos Condit
|$ 230,000
|$ 115,000
|$ 115,000
Other weight classes:
Women’s
Flyweights
Bantamweights
Featherweights
Lightweights
Welterweights
Middleweights
Light Heavyweights
Heavyweights