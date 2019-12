NBA games are still fairly long, and fans, at times, have looked disinterested, tuning in and out on their own volition.

There are a lot of stoppages down the stretch in games, with plays being reviewed that don’t even look all that close, possibly to help ensure the league can run as many commercials as possible during the break.

The games themselves have been good, but we’re proposing an interesting update to how contests are scored.

[Credit: Will O’Toole]