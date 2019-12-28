NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Steven Adams

Hoops Manifesto

December 28, 2019

Dec 27, 2019; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams (12) dunks the ball against Charlotte Hornets guard Devonte’ Graham (4) in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Steven Adams – Oklahoma City (vs Charlotte)

14 points, 6-9 FG, 2-4 FT, 12 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks

Adams makes it three-straight role players (after Richaun Holmes and Damion Lee) to win this honor.

 

