NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Steven Adams

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most. If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place. Pervert.

Steven Adams – Oklahoma City (vs Charlotte)

14 points, 6-9 FG, 2-4 FT, 12 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks

Adams makes it three-straight role players (after Richaun Holmes and Damion Lee) to win this honor.

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!