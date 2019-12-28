NFL Sunday: 49ers vs. Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers will play against Seattle Seahawks in week 17 of the NFL and on our site, you can read Free NFL Picks. The game is on Sunday, December 29, at 8:20 PM and the place is CenturyLink Field, Seattle, WA.

San Francisco 49ers 12-3 are 1st in the NFC West. No one expected before the season begins that the team will be this impressive and will be the best team in NFC West before the final match. Their QB Jimmy Garoppolo is currently with 3,693 passing yards and with him, 49ers got the second-best Rush Yds/Game with 145.1 in the NFL and second-best Pts/Game with 30.2. Their latest match was against Los Angeles Rams at home and they won it 31-34. However, Garoppolo was not impressive in that clash with 248 passing yards, 2 interceptions and 1 touchdown. But beating Rams without a second-best performance from their QB speaks a lot about San Francisco and how second-best the team is and they will be among favorites to win the Super Bowl. The only 3 loses of the 49ers so far were against Atlanta Falcons 29-22, Baltimore Ravens 17-20 and Seattle Seahawks 27-24. All of these loses came lately as they started with 8 wins in a row. Without a doubt, their best victory so far was at week 12 against Green Bay Packers 8-37. In that match, the 49ers defense was able to stop Aaron Rodgers who finished with only 104 passing yards and 1 touchdown.

Seattle Seahawks 11-4 are 2nd in the NFC West. They can finish in the first place if they win the upcoming match. Seahawks have been solid the whole season and got one of the best offenses when it comes to rushing yards per game. Russell Wilson is currently with 3,877 passing yards which are a little more than 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo. Seattle shocked everyone when they lose at home last week from Arizona Cardinals 27-13. Wilson finished with only 169 passing yards against Cardinals and in that case, you can’t expect to beat any team in the NFL. However, this loss doesn’t matter a lot because if they win their last game they will win NFL West. Their most impressive victory this season was against exactly San Francisco in week 10. They beat them in Santa Clara 27-24 after OT with a field goal from 42 yards and now they will hope to do the same this time at home.

Series history is lead by Seattle with 26 wins and 16 loses. It’s a very interesting fact that in the last 12 matches between these two teams Seahawks won 11 of them. However, even that they beat already their opponent and will play at home betting sites gave a better chance for 49ers to win the upcoming clash. But I can’t bet against a team that leads the series and will play at home, so I expect another victory for Seahawks or at least to not lose by more than 2 points. Free NFL Picks: Seattle Seahawks +3 Spread