Terry Rozier hilariously caught prematurely celebrating win, gets hit with technical foul (Video)

Hornets guard Terry Rozier might need to pay a bit more attention to the scoreboard going forward, as he was caught with his pants around his ankles during Friday’s game against the Thunder, and it was pretty embarrassing for him.

The Hornets are a bad team, and bad teams make bad plays, so what happened during the game wasn’t all that surprising, even though it wasn’t something we normally see — at least not since JR Smith did it in the NBA Finals two seasons ago.

It happened in the waning seconds of the game, with the two teams tied at 94. The Thunder missed a shot, and Rozier hauled in the rebound, with just a few ticks remaining. He threw the ball up in the air, though, thinking his team had won. The problem is that they had not, as the game was tied. As such, he was assessed a technical foul.

The sequence of events was pretty funny, though, as you can see.

Terry Rozier got a technical foul at the end of regulation 😂😂😂 OKC is rewarded with a FT and goes into OT with a 1 point lead(Yes you read that correctly) pic.twitter.com/RbRdt6xa5k — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) December 28, 2019

The Thunder sank the free throw, taking a one-point lead into overtime, and they ended up winning by two. Not one of Rozier’s best days, that’s for sure.