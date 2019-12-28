Trevor Zegras leads Team USA in win over Germany at 2020 World Junior Hockey Championship

The United States won their first game of the 2020 International Ice Hockey Federation World Championship on Friday from Ostrava, Czech Republic. Anaheim Ducks prospect Trevor Zegras of Bedford, NY led the United States in scoring with four points (four assists) as the Americans defeated Germany 6-3. A center, Zegras currently plays for Boston University.

Zegras picked up assists on goals by Montreal Canadiens prospect Jordan Harris of Haverill, MA (Northeastern University), New York Rangers prospect Zac Jones of Glen Allen, VA (University of Massachusetts-Amherst), Ottawa Senators prospect Shane Pinto of Franklin Square, NY (University of North Dakota) and Boston Bruins prospect Curtis Hall of Chagrin Falls, OH (Yale University). All four of Zegras’s assists were primary assists.

Zegras was one of three American players to have a multi-point game. Pinto had one goal and two assists for three points, while New York Islanders right winger Oliver Wahlstrom of Quincy, MA had one goal and one assist for two points. The other American to score in the contest was Philadelphia Flyers prospect Bobby Brink of Minnetonka, MN (University of Denver).

The United States, who are in Group B, had lost their first game of the tournament by a score of 6-4 to Team Canada. Clearly, this seems to be a strong offensive American squad. Their problem right now are defensive lapses and inconsistent goaltending.

The most interesting result in the tournament to date happened on December 26 when the Czech Republic defeated Russia 4-3. The Czechs came out and took a 2-0 first period lead, only to see Russia come back to tie the contest. The Czech Republic then outscored Russia 2-1 in the third period.

Meanwhile in Group A, Sweden defeated Finland 3-2 in overtime. 2020 NHL Draft prospect Alexander Holtz scored the game winning goal. It has been a rather tough start for Kazakhstan as they have been beaten 5-3 by Switzerland and 3-1 by Slovakia, despite being in both games.