Baker Mayfield caught calling out Browns heckler in stands (Video)

Browns second-year quarterback Baker Mayfield has a fiery disposition, and isn’t afraid to speak his mind, which hasn’t gone over well with fans, as it appears they’re beginning to sour on him.

Mayfield was seen trolling the fans at FirstEnergy Stadium in last Sunday’s loss to the Ravens, which didn’t go over well. The animosity between Mayfield and the fans continued in Week 17, as the Browns quarterback got into it with someone in the stands right before the game kicked off.

The Browns players were waiting in the tunnel before making their way onto the field, and Mayfield had this to say to a fan that had been heckling him.

“Why don’t you come down here and tell me that to my face?” Mayfield begged.

“We’re not allowed to, you know that!” the fan quipped.

A few fans were heckling Baker Mayfield during today's game vs. Cincinnati. Baker: “Why don’t you come down here and tell me that to my face?” Fan: “We’re not allowed to, you know that!” (via @SONTHighlights)pic.twitter.com/Hh2PrEHLMJ — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 29, 2019

The Browns’ nightmare season just continues to get uglier with each passing week.