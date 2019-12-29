Bruce Arians rips Jameis Winston after walkoff pick-six, is undecided about QB's future

The Jameis Winston experience was in full swing on Sunday, when the Bucs quarterback completed passes to both teams.

Unfortunately for him, and the team, Winston was supposed to only have his teammates haul in the receptions — not the Falcons defenders, who turned them into turnovers, and points.

The last of which was extremely costly, as Winston threw a pick-six on the first play of overtime in Sunday’s Week 17 game. The ball fell right into the hands of Falcons linebacker Deion Jones, who returned it for a walk-off touchdown.

Head coach Bruce Arians had no problem ripping into Winston after the game as well.

When asked how Jameis Winston’s pick-six impacts his evaluation, Bruce Arians said, “It doesn’t help.” — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) December 29, 2019

Arians said evaluating Jameis Winston means both his TDs and INTs: “So much good and so much outright terrible.” — Greg Auman (@gregauman) December 29, 2019

Winston finished the game with two touchdowns and two interceptions, and it will be interesting to see what the team does with him going forward, now that he’s played out his rookie deal. Being the first NFL quarterback to toss 30 interception and 30 touchdowns in the same season sure isn’t an accolade the Bucs will be thrilled about in mulling his future with the team.