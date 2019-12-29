Christian McCaffrey hits incredible rushing, receiving yards milestone

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is a man of many talents, and he simply can do it all.

McCaffrey is the prototypical every-down back, as he can run, catch passes and can also block well also. He may weigh only 205 pounds, but nearly all that is muscle, so he can lay the wood when he needs to.

And while it’s been a nightmare campaign for the Panthers, McCaffrey has been the one bright spot on their roster. He’s been running like he was shot out of a cannon since Week 1, and has not really slowed down since, putting himself in the MVP discussion — even though it will surely be Lamar Jackson or Russell Wilson winning it.

McCaffrey, to his credit, though, hit an impressive milestone in the second half of Sunday’s game against the Saints. It was clear that the Panthers were taking it easy with McCaffrey, playing for next season, so he carried the ball only nine times for 26 yards. He did, however, become only the third running back in NFL history to rack up 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards as well in the same season, joining Roger Craig and Marshall Faulk.

Christian McCaffrey (@CMC_22) joins HOF Marshall Faulk (1999) and SF Roger Craig (1985) as the only players to have 1,000+ rush yards and 1,000+ rec yards in a single season in NFL history.@Panthers | #KeepPounding — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) December 29, 2019

Impressive.