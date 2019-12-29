Disgusted Jerry Jones has classic angry reaction in suite after playoff elimination (Video)

The Dallas Cowboys saw their season come to an end on Sunday, and head coach Jason Garrett will likely see his run in Big D conclude as well.

Dallas’ Week 16 loss in Philadelphia saw the team blow its NFC East division lead for the first time all year, and they needed some help from the New York Giants as a result.

They didn’t get it, however, as the Eagles used a second-half surge to defeat the Giants, 34-17. At one point in the fourth quarter, when the Eagles put the nail in the coffin, TV cameras showed Cowboys owner Jerry Jones in his suite. It’s clear that he, as well as Executive Vice President (and son) Stephen Jones, was not happy.

Jerry Jones watching the Eagles’ last TD to put Philly up 10 in the fourth quarter pic.twitter.com/53mI5xbQzZ — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 30, 2019

That’s one of the rare times Jerry didn’t even really appear to want to be seen by TV cameras, as he turned around, but it’s just been that type of year in Dallas, and now an offseason of change will likely follow.