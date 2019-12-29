GOAT announcer Kevin Harlan incredibly calls two games simultaneously (Video)

The witching hour in the first slate of Week 17’s games did not disappoint, as a few games came down to the wire, and they had playoff implications that affected other contests that were ongoing.

That forced announcers to change their tune on the fly, in real-time, reacting to the results as they unfolded. That’s an extremely difficult task for most, but play-by-play guru Kevin Harlan was up for it, and then some.

Harlan was driving home how the Dolphins’ upset win over the Patriots caused the Chiefs to back into the No . 2 seed in the AFC Playoffs, and he did so by somehow calling both games at the same time.

“I’m calling both games!” Harland exclaimed, when asked which game he was calling by his partner.

Kevin Harlan CALLS TWO GAMES SIMULTANEOUSLY. “I’m calling BOTH GAMES!” pic.twitter.com/vmxqNxtCnb — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) December 29, 2019

That level of focus and strong delivery — without tripping up whatsoever — is why Harlan is a cut above everyone else in his space. He’s the GOAT.