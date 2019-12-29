Joe Mixon throws helmet, poor ref takes nasty spill after getting hit by it (Video)

Bengals running back Joe Mixon just wanted to celebrate the team winning its second game of the year, but even that didn’t go well for them — a common theme this season.

Mixon carried the ball 26 times for 162 yards, for two touchdowns, in the 33-23 win over the Browns.

He was looking to celebrate along with the home fans when the Bengals got in victory formation to close it out. Mixon took his helmet and slung it as hard as he could. Unfortunately, it drilled a poor ref, who hit the ground hard as a result.

Joe Mixon went to celebrate the Bengals' second win all year, but the ref got in the way 😅 (via @ChaseLaub1)pic.twitter.com/MaiSG4RQPq — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 30, 2019

Ouch. That ref was terribly unlucky on the play.