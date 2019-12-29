Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Luka Doncic

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Luka Doncic

By December 29, 2019

Dec 28, 2019; San Francisco, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) goes up for a shot between Golden State Warriors defenders D Angelo Russell (0) and Glenn Robinson III (22) during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Luka Doncic – Dallas (vs Golden State)

31 points, 8-16 FG, 10-10 FT, 12 rebounds, 15 assists, 2 steals

Back from injury, and back terrorizing opponents with statlines like this.

 

