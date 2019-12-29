Patriots LB Elandon Roberts surprises Dolphins with sneaky TD catch (Video)

The Dolphins and Patriots know each other well, as they’re division rivals, with Miami’s head coach having served on Bill Belichick’s New England staff last season.

As such, both teams busted out some of their best trick plays in Sunday’s Week 17 matchup, in an attempt to keep their opponent off balance.

The Patriots did exactly that when they put a defensive player in on the offensive side of the ball — and it worked to perfection. It happened when the team inserted linebacker Elandon Roberts into the game as a fullback. The Dolphins didn’t account for him, and Roberts got wide open, catching a pass in the open field with room to run. A Dolphins defender had a chance to tackle Roberts, but the linebacker-turned-fullback ran route through him, en route to a 38-yard touchdown.

Just a linebacker turned fullback catching passes, breaking tackles and scoring touchdowns. @Roberts_52 | #GoPats pic.twitter.com/zVlXaLTsOb — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 29, 2019

Maybe Roberts should just play both sides of the ball, like guys do in high school.