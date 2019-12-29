Tyreek Hill flashes insane speed outrunning Chargers defense on Damian Williams TD (Video)

Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill is the fastest player in the NFL, and he loves a good, old-fashioned sprint-off during a game, never shying away from the opportunity to flash just how quick he is.

That’s exactly what he did during Sunday’s game against the Chargers, when teammate Damian Williams took what looked to be a short gain, and turned a broken tackle into an 84-yard touchdown. Williams broke a tackle, spinning out of it to race up the sideline, with Hill behind him, making sure his running back had the play blocked properly.

As for Hill, he was well behind Williams when the running back took off up the sideline, with receiver Demarcus Robinson and a few Chargers defenders ahead as well. He ended up actually somehow passing them all, in catching up with Williams in the end zone.

damien williams: I love scoring these long TDs and beating everyone to the end zone tyreek hill: lol wait a secondpic.twitter.com/H8bmXfgz7O — Pick Six Podcast (@picksixpod) December 29, 2019

Tyreek Hill passed 3 Chargers defenders in catching up to his teammate. pic.twitter.com/afZE0OFstS — Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) December 29, 2019

Serious wheels there.