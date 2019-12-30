MMA Manifesto

2019 UFC Fighter Salaries - Complete List

2019 UFC Fighter Salaries - Complete List

2019 UFC Fighter Salaries - Complete List

December 30, 2019

Dec 7, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; (Editors note: graphic injury) Alistair Overeem (red gloves) after his loss to Jairzinho Rozenstruik (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

Another memorable year in mixed martial arts is in the books, so it’s time for The MMA Manifesto to look back and reflect on UFC Fighter Salaries.

Was 2019 a good year financially to be a fighter?  Well, that depends on what your name is.  If it is Khabib Nurmagomedov, then yes, it was a very good year.  On the other hand, if you happen to be Isabela de Padua, you might want to consider keeping your day job. The average UFC fighter made $146,673 in 2018, up from an average earnings of $138,250 in 2018.

A few more stats that you might find interesting:

The average household income in the U.S. is around $45,000 per year, yet over a third of the UFC’s fighters (221 fighters – 37%) make less than that. Sometimes it doesn’t pay to get punched in the face.

– 214 fighters (36%) earned six-figures in 2019 (33% in 2018).

18 men and women wore UFC championship belts (including interim) in 2019, and they earned an average of $974,028 (up from $783,400 in 2018) over the course of the year (highest – Khabib Nurmagomedov: $6,090,000; lowest – Rose Namajunas: $195,000).  Most of these fighters also made much more money in undisclosed pay-per-view bonuses.

The highest earning non-UFC champion in 2019 was Alistair Overeem, who pulled in a cool $1,730,000.

 

Now, for the salary results.  It is worth noting that these are only the reported salaries plus Fight of the Night & Performance of the Night bonuses that have been made public, along with Reebok payouts (now called fight week incentive pay).  Many top performing fighters get additional bonuses paid out to them that aren’t reported, plus the top guys get a cut of the pay-per-view buys for events that they headline.  Also, many athletic commissions don’t report fighter’s salary info, so for those we’ve estimated a fighter’s purse based on what they have earned in their other recent fights.  Fighters with some estimated purses are marked with a * in the database.  This data should still be considered very close to accurate, as most fighters’ purses remain rather steady from fight to fight (unless they ink a new contract in the meantime).

So, without further ado, here’s the salary of each UFC fighter for 2019.  To check out 2010’s fighter salary info click here, for 2011 click here, for 2012 click here, for 2013 click here, for 2014 click here, here for 2015, here for 2016, here for 2017, and here for 2018. For career fighter earnings click here.

 

Click here for 2019 top ten MMA earners

 

1 Khabib Nurmagomedov*  $6,090,000
2 Alistair Overeem*  $1,730,000
3 Donald Cerrone*  $1,300,000
4 Anderson Silva*  $1,290,000
5 Max Holloway*  $1,220,000
6 Israel Adesanya*  $1,098,000
7 Amanda Nunes  $1,080,000
7 Jon Jones  $1,080,000
9 Jorge Masvidal*  $1,032,000
10 Kamaru Usman  $   970,000
11 Andrei Arlovski*  $   960,000
12 Henry Cejudo*  $   880,000
12 Junior dos Santos*  $   880,000
14 Ben Askren*  $   830,500
15 Jose Aldo*  $   830,000
15 Stipe Miocic  $   830,000
17 Nate Diaz*  $   790,000
18 Charles Oliveira*  $   760,000
19 Glover Teixeira*  $   710,000
20 Colby Covington*  $   680,000
20 Urijah Faber  $   680,000
22 Demian Maia*  $   638,000
23 Dustin Poirier*  $   620,000
24 Justin Gaethje*  $   609,000
25 Greg Hardy*  $   573,500
26 Marlon Moraes*  $   567,000
27 Thiago Santos*  $   560,000
27 Valentina Shevchenko*  $   560,000
29 Daniel Cormier  $   540,000
29 Tyron Woodley  $   540,000
31 Anthony Pettis  $   535,000
32 Francis Ngannou*  $   525,000
33 Frankie Edgar*  $   505,000
34 Derrick Lewis*  $   500,000
34 Volkan Oezdemir*  $   500,000
36 Anthony Smith*  $   499,000
37 Vicente Luque*  $   490,000
38 Cain Velasquez  $   460,000
38 Jim Miller*  $   460,000
40 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza*  $   450,000
41 Petr Yan*  $   441,000
42 Robbie Lawler*  $   440,000
42 Robert Whittaker*  $   440,000
44 Stephen Thompson*  $   430,000
45 Alexander Volkanovski*  $   420,000
46 Joseph Benavidez*  $   400,000
47 Kelvin Gasetlum*  $   394,000
48 Diego Sanchez  $   391,000
49 Mike Perry  $   383,000
50 Dan Hooker*  $   380,000
50 Rafael dos Anjos*  $   380,000
50 T.J. Dillashaw*  $   380,000
53 Jessica Andrade*  $   370,000
54 Marlon Vera*  $   366,000
55 Cub Swanson*  $   360,000
56 Ovince Saint Preux*  $   348,000
57 Stefan Struve*  $   344,000
58 Chris Weidman  $   335,000
59 Darren Till*  $   331,000
60 Holly Holm  $   330,000
61 Kevin Lee*  $   327,000
62 Curtis Blaydes*  $   320,000
63 Beneil Dariush*  $   319,000
63 Eryk Anders*  $   319,000
65 Jan Blachowicz*  $   314,000
66 Jeremy Stephens*  $   311,000
67 Aljamain Sterling*  $   310,000
68 Gilbert Burns*  $   306,000
69 Dominick Reyes*  $   300,000
70 Derek Brunson*  $   298,000
71 Zabit Magomedsharipov*  $   289,000
72 Blagoy Ivanov*  $   281,000
73 Jared Cannonier*  $   280,000
74 Ben Rothwell*  $   278,000
75 Walt Harris*  $   276,000
76 Johnny Walker*  $   272,000
77 Yair Rodriguez*  $   270,000
78 Nikita Krylov*  $   265,000
79 Ed Herman*  $   262,000
80 Jack Hermansson*  $   260,000
81 Cory Sandhagen*  $   259,500
82 Thiago Alves*  $   256,000
83 Omari Akhmedov*  $   255,000
84 Carla Esparza*  $   252,000
85 Belal Muhammad*  $   250,000
86 Irene Aldana*  $   246,100
87 Edson Barboza*  $   240,000
88 Tony Ferguson*  $   235,000
89 Anthony Rocco Martin*  $   226,000
90 Germaine de Randamie  $   225,000
90 James Vick*  $   225,000
92 Andre Fili  $   224,000
93 Jessica Eye*  $   221,600
94 Viviane Araujo*  $   221,400
95 Randa Markos*  $   220,000
96 Weili Zhang*  $   219,500
97 Clay Guida*  $   219,000
98 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua*  $   215,000
99 Pedro Munhoz*  $   214,173
100 Al Iaquinta*  $   214,000
101 Misha Cirkunov*  $   213,000
102 Alexandre Pantoja*  $   211,000
102 Niko Price*  $   211,000
104 Gilbert Melendez  $   210,000
104 Luke Rockhold  $   210,000
104 Yoel Romero  $   210,000
107 Chan Sung Jung*  $   208,000
107 Paul Felder*  $   208,000
109 Geoff Neal*  $   207,500
110 Francisco Trinaldo*  $   201,000
110 Nik Lentz*  $   201,000
112 Macy Chiasson*  $   200,500
113 Alex Caceres*  $   200,000
113 Michelle Waterson*  $   200,000
115 Liz Carmouche*  $   199,000
116 Alex Oliveira*  $   198,000
116 Josh Emmett*  $   198,000
116 Song Yadong*  $   198,000
119 Rose Namajunas*  $   195,000
120 Aspen Ladd*  $   194,500
121 Kron Gracie*  $   188,000
121 Raphael Assuncao*  $   188,000
123 Cody Garbrandt  $   185,000
124 Corey Anderson*  $   184,000
125 Deiveson Figueiredo*  $   183,000
126 Gunnar Nelson*  $   182,000
127 Angela Hill*  $   180,000
127 Matt Brown  $   180,000
129 Paulo Costa  $   174,000
130 Tim Means*  $   173,000
131 B.J. Penn*  $   170,000
132 Jairzinho Rozenstruick*  $   168,500
133 Krzysztof Jotko*  $   168,000
134 Paul Craig*  $   164,000
135 Bryce Mitchell*  $   161,900
136 Jussier Formiga*  $   161,000
137 Joe Lauzon  $   160,000
138 Gerald Meerschaert*  $   157,000
139 Alexander Volkov*  $   155,000
140 Rob Font*  $   151,000
141 Warlley Alves*  $   148,000
142 Jimmie Rivera*  $   146,000
143 Ricardo Ramos*  $   145,500
144 Cris Cyborg*  $   145,000
145 Islam Makhachev*  $   144,000
146 Karl Roberson*  $   142,000
146 Matt Schnell*  $   142,000
146 Michael Johnson*  $   142,000
149 Kyung Ho Kang*  $   139,000
150 Antonio Rogerio Nogueira*  $   138,000
151 Randy Brown*  $   136,000
152 Ricky Simon*  $   135,500
153 Arnold Allen*  $   133,000
154 Ciryl Gane*  $   132,500
155 Leon Edwards*  $   132,000
156 Cynthia Calvillo*  $   130,900
157 Bryan Barberena*  $   130,000
157 Jimi Manuwa*  $   130,000
157 Joanna Jedrzejczyk*  $   130,000
157 Sam Alvey*  $   130,000
157 Uriah Hall*  $   130,000
162 Tristan Connelly*  $   125,900
163 Renan Barao*  $   125,400
164 Dwight Grant*  $   123,000
165 Louis Smolka*  $   122,000
166 James Krause*  $   120,000
167 Michal Oleksiejczuk*  $   119,000
168 Antonina Shevchenko*  $   117,000
168 Khalil Rountree Jr*  $   117,000
170 Darren Stewart*  $   116,400
171 Court McGee*  $   116,000
171 Makwan Amirkhani*  $   116,000
173 Kevin Holland*  $   115,500
173 Calvin Kattar*  $   115,000
173 Enrique Barzola*  $   115,000
173 Zak Cummings*  $   115,000
177 Michael Chiesa  $   114,000
178 Steven Peterson*  $   113,100
179 Scott Holtzman*  $   112,200
180 Magomed Ankalaev*  $   111,500
181 Rustam Khabilov*  $   111,200
182 Joanne Calderwood*  $   111,000
183 Cody Stamann*  $   110,000
183 Marc Diakiese*  $   110,000
183 Megan Anderson*  $   110,000
183 Shane Burgos*  $   110,000
187 Jonathan Martinez*  $   109,000
188 Alexander Hernandez*  $   108,500
189 Roxanne Modafferi*  $   108,200
190 Aleksandar Rakic*  $   108,000
191 Claudia Gadelha  $   107,000
192 Muslim Salikhov*  $   105,500
193 Edmen Shahbazyan*  $   105,000
194 Antonio Carlos Junior*  $   104,000
194 Devonte Smith*  $   104,000
194 Drew Dober*  $   104,000
197 Luke Sanders  $   103,600
198 Alexa Grasso*  $   103,000
198 John Makdessi  $   103,000
198 Leonardo Santos*  $   103,000
198 Li Jingliang*  $   103,000
202 Yana Kunitskaya*  $   102,500
203 Andrew Sanchez*  $   102,000
203 Hakeem Dawodu*  $   102,000
203 Sergio Moraes*  $   102,000
206 Montana De La Rosa*  $   101,500
207 Alonzo Menifield*  $   101,000
207 Grant Dawson*  $   101,000
207 Heili Alateng*  $   101,000
207 Makhmud Muradov*  $   101,000
207 Sergey Pavlovich*  $   101,000
212 Ben Saunders  $   100,000
212 Ilir Latifi*  $   100,000
212 Mickey Gall*  $   100,000
215 Charles Rosa  $     99,000
215 Danny Roberts*  $     99,000
217 Alex Morono*  $     98,000
218 Max Griffin*  $     97,000
219 Molly McCann*  $     95,000
220 Lina Lansberg*  $     94,000
220 Marcin Tybura*  $     94,000
222 Carlos Diego Ferreira*  $     93,800
223 Alejandro Perez  $     92,500
223 John Phillips*  $     92,500
225 Brandon Davis*  $     92,000
225 Tim Boetsch*  $     92,000
227 Gillian Robertson*  $     91,000
227 Paige VanZant*  $     91,000
229 Alexis Davis*  $     90,000
229 Katlyn Chookagian*  $     90,000
231 Andrea Lee*  $     89,000
232 Brandon Moreno*  $     88,000
232 Kai Kara-France*  $     88,000
234 Veronica Macedo*  $     87,500
235 Arman Tsarukyan*  $     87,000
235 Charles Jourdain*  $     87,000
235 Lucie Pudilova*  $     87,000
235 Mario Bautista*  $     87,000
239 Deron Winn*  $     86,600
239 Michel Pereira*  $     86,600
241 Sijara Eubanks*  $     85,500
242 Ian Heinisch*  $     85,000
242 Julianna Pena  $     85,000
242 Nordine Taleb*  $     85,000
245 Marina Rodriguez*  $     83,100
246 Bethe Correia*  $     82,900
247 Aleksei Oleinik*  $     82,000
247 Darren Elkins  $     82,000
247 Dhiego Lima*  $     82,000
247 Magomed Mustafaev*  $     82,000
247 Nasrat Haqparast*  $     82,000
247 Tecia Torres*  $     82,000
253 Nathaniel Wood*  $     81,500
254 Bobby Moffett*  $     81,000
254 Maycee Barber*  $     81,000
254 Stevie Ray*  $     81,000
257 Maurice Greene*  $     79,000
258 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos*  $     78,000
259 Khama Worthy  $     77,500
260 Ray Borg*  $     77,400
261 Eddie Wineland*  $     77,000
261 Roosevelt Roberts*  $     77,000
263 Ismail Naurdiev*  $     76,500
264 Ion Cutelaba*  $     76,000
264 Ross Pearson*  $     76,000
264 Sergio Pettis*  $     76,000
267 Luis Pena*  $     75,900
268 Dennis Bermudez*  $     75,000
268 Ricardo Lamas*  $     75,000
270 Ryan Hall  $     74,000
271 Brad Riddell*  $     73,500
271 David Zawada*  $     73,500
271 Jack Shore*  $     73,500
271 Ottman Azaitar*  $     73,500
271 Yorgan De Castro*  $     73,500
276 Alexander Gustafsson*  $     73,000
276 Gian Villante*  $     73,000
278 Manny Bermundez  $     72,700
279 Gregor Gillespie*  $     72,000
279 JJ Aldrich*  $     72,000
279 Shamil Abdurakhimov*  $     72,000
282 Brad Tavares*  $     71,000
282 Claudia Silva*  $     71,000
284 Jennifer Maia*  $     70,800
285 Desmond Green*  $     70,000
285 Matt Wiman*  $     70,000
285 Rani Yahya*  $     70,000
288 Curtis Millender*  $     69,500
289 Doo Ho Choi*  $     69,000
289 Eric Spicely*  $     69,000
289 Polo Reyes*  $     69,000
292 Julio Arce*  $     68,000
292 Renato Moicano*  $     68,000
294 Raoni Barcelos*  $     67,500
295 Christos Giagos*  $     66,000
295 Jake Matthews*  $     66,000
297 Jack Marshman*  $     65,200
298 David Branch*  $     65,000
299 John Lineker  $     64,000
299 Tatiana Suarez*  $     64,000
301 Batgerel Danaa*  $     63,500
301 Jamie Mullarkey*  $     63,500
301 Jin Soo Son*  $     63,500
304 Casey Kenney*  $     62,600
305 Brad Katona*  $     61,500
306 Drakkar Klose  $     61,000
306 Raquel Pennington*  $     61,000
308 Alexander Yakovlev*  $     60,000
308 Chas Skelly*  $     60,000
308 Dan Ige*  $     60,000
308 Devin Clark*  $     60,000
308 Karolina Kowalkiewicz*  $     60,000
308 Lando Vannata*  $     60,000
314 Dong Hyun Ma*  $     59,800
315 Ariane Lipski*  $     59,500
315 Daniel Teymur*  $     59,500
315 Sodiq Yusuff*  $     59,500
318 Augusto Sakai*  $     59,000
318 Damir Ismagulov*  $     59,000
318 Hannah Cifers  $     59,000
318 Jared Gordon*  $     59,000
318 Ryan Spann*  $     59,000
323 Erik Koch*  $     58,000
323 Jose Alberto Quinonez*  $     58,000
325 Davi Ramos*  $     57,000
326 Cezar Ferreira  $     55,000
326 Cortney Casey  $     55,000
328 Rogerio Bontorin*  $     54,400
329 Andre Soukhamthath*  $     54,000
329 Damir Hadzovic*  $     54,000
329 John Dodson*  $     54,000
329 Poliana Botelho  $     54,000
333 Alan Jouban  $     53,000
333 Ashley Yoder*  $     53,000
335 Markus Perez*  $     52,000
336 Chase Hooper  $     51,500
336 Mara Romero Borella*  $     51,500
336 Matt Frevola*  $     51,500
339 Amanda Ribas*  $     51,000
339 Chris Gutierrez*  $     51,000
339 Da Un Jung*  $     51,000
339 Maryna Moroz*  $     51,000
339 Movsar Evloev*  $     51,000
344 Klidson Abreu*  $     50,500
344 Seung Woo Choi*  $     50,500
346 Alessio Di Chirico*  $     50,000
346 Elias Theodorou*  $     50,000
346 Lyman Good*  $     50,000
346 Sheymon Moraes*  $     50,000
350 Marvin Vettori*  $     49,000
351 Khalid Taha*  $     48,600
352 Alex Perez*  $     48,000
352 Dustin Ortiz*  $     48,000
354 Mike Rodriguez*  $     47,500
355 Benito Lopez  $     47,200
356 Douglas Silva de Andrade*  $     47,000
356 Frank Camacho*  $     47,000
356 Livia Renata Souza*  $     47,000
359 Myles Jury  $     46,000
360 Andre Ewell*  $     45,500
360 Emily Whitmire*  $     45,500
362 Gabriel Benitez  $     45,000
362 Jim Crute*  $     45,000
362 Kevin Aguilar*  $     45,000
362 Laureano Staropoli*  $     45,000
362 Marcin Vettori  $     45,000
362 Said Nurmagomedov*  $     45,000
362 Takashi Sato*  $     45,000
362 Vince Morales*  $     45,000
370 Trevor Smith*  $     44,000
370 Wilson Reis  $     44,000
372 Sarah Moras*  $     43,400
373 Chance Rencountre*  $     43,000
373 Mike Davis*  $     43,000
373 Mirsad Bektic  $     43,000
373 Pannie Kianzad*  $     43,000
373 Randy Costa*  $     43,000
373 Virna Jandiroba*  $     43,000
373 Wellington Turman*  $     43,000
373 Yancy Medeiros*  $     43,000
381 Alex White*  $     42,000
381 Justin Willis  $     42,000
381 Oskar Piechota*  $     42,000
384 Anthony Hernandez*  $     41,000
384 Felicia Spencer*  $     41,000
384 Joel Alvarez*  $     41,000
384 Mark De La Rosa*  $     41,000
384 Tai Tuivasa*  $     41,000
384 Vinc Pichel*  $     41,000
390 Jeff Hughes*  $     40,500
390 Marc-Andre Barriault*  $     40,500
390 Vinicius Moreira*  $     40,500
393 Bobby Green*  $     40,000
393 Tim Elliott*  $     40,000
395 Trevin Giles*  $     39,500
396 Allen Crowder*  $     39,000
396 Chris Fishgold*  $     39,000
396 Cole Smith*  $     39,000
396 Dalcha Lungiambula*  $     39,000
396 Geraldo de Freitas*  $     39,000
396 Jalin Turner*  $     39,000
396 Jordan Espinosa*  $     39,000
396 Luiz Garagorri*  $     39,000
396 Miranda Granger*  $     39,000
396 Sergey Khandozhko*  $     39,000
396 Tanner Boser*  $     39,000
396 Thiago Moises*  $     39,000
408 Ji Yeon Kim*  $     38,000
408 Siyar Bahadurzada*  $     38,000
410 Alex da Silva*  $     37,000
410 Austin Hubbard*  $     37,000
410 Callan Porter*  $     37,000
410 Felipe Colares*  $     37,000
410 Jun Yong Park*  $     37,000
410 Kennedy Nzechukwu*  $     37,000
410 Ketlen Vieira  $     37,000
410 Kyle Nelson*  $     37,000
410 Rafael Fiziev*  $     37,000
410 Raphael Pessoa*  $     37,000
410 Sabina Mazo*  $     37,000
410 Sergey Spivak*  $     37,000
422 Matt Sayles*  $     36,600
423 Mackenzie Dern*  $     36,500
424 Michel Prazeres*  $     36,000
324 Xiaonan Yan*  $     36,000
426 Liu Pingyuan*  $     35,500
427 Ashlee Evans-Smith  $     35,000
427 Frankie Saenz  $     35,000
427 Marion Reneau*  $     35,000
427 Nadia Kassem*  $     35,000
431 Nicco Montano  $     33,500
431 Tonya Evinger*  $     33,500
433 Keita Nakamura*  $     33,000
434 Arjan Bhullar*  $     32,000
434 Gadzhimurad Antigulov*  $     32,000
434 Julian Erosa*  $     32,000
434 Junior Albini*  $     32,000
434 Olivier Aubin-Mercier*  $     32,000
434 Song Kenan*  $     32,000
434 Sultan Aliev*  $     32,000
441 Aleksandra Albu*  $     31,500
441 Lauren Mueller*  $     31,500
441 Shane Young*  $     31,500
444 Dan Moret*  $     31,000
444 Juan Adams*  $     31,000
444 Nohelin Hernandez*  $     31,000
444 Polyana Viana*  $     31,000
448 Michael Trizano*  $     30,500
449 Patrick Cummins*  $     30,000
449 Teruto Ishihara*  $     30,000
451 Darko Stosic*  $     29,000
451 Joseph Duffy*  $     29,000
451 Lauren Murphy*  $     29,000
451 Martin Bravo*  $     29,000
451 Nina Ansaroff*  $     29,000
456 Davey Grant*  $     28,000
456 Merab Dvalishvili*  $     28,000
458 Brianna Van Buren  $     27,500
458 Claudio Puelles*  $     27,500
458 Don Madge*  $     27,500
458 Gavin Tucker*  $     27,500
458 Jodie Esquibel  $     27,500
458 John Allan  $     27,500
458 Montel Jackson  $     27,500
465 Mizuki Inoue*  $     27,100
466 Alen Amedovski*  $     27,000
466 Boston Salmon*  $     27,000
466 Carlos Hauchin*  $     27,000
466 Danilo Belluardo*  $     27,000
466 Derrick Krantz*  $     27,000
466 Grigorii Popov*  $     27,000
466 Khadis Ibragimov*  $     27,000
466 Kyle Prepolec*  $     27,000
466 Kyle Stewart*  $     27,000
466 Mairbek Taisumov*  $     27,000
466 Marcos Mariano*  $     27,000
466 Priscila Cachoeira*  $     27,000
466 Raulian Paiva*  $     27,000
466 Rostem Akman*  $     27,000
466 Ryan MacDonald*  $     27,000
466 Thomas Gifford*  $     27,000
466 Zelim Imadaev*  $     27,000
483 David Teymur*  $     25,000
483 Nicolas Dalby*  $     25,000
485 Vanessa Melo*  $     24,000
486 Amanda Lemos*  $     23,500
486 Andre Muniz*  $     23,500
486 Bea Malecki*  $     23,500
486 Billy Quarantillo*  $     23,500
486 Brendan Allen  $     23,500
486 Giga Chikadze*  $     23,500
486 Hunter Azure*  $     23,500
486 Joe Solecki*  $     23,500
486 Julia Avila*  $     23,500
486 Karol Rosa*  $     23,500
486 Loma Lookboonme*  $     23,500
486 Luana Carolina*  $     23,500
486 Mark Madsen*  $     23,500
486 Miguel Baeza*  $     23,500
486 Mike Grundy*  $     23,500
486 Miles Johns*  $     23,500
486 Omar Morales*  $     23,500
486 Punahele Soriano  $     23,500
486 Rodolfo Vieira*  $     23,500
486 Saparbek Safarov*  $     23,500
486 Sean Brady  $     23,500
486 Sean Woodson  $     23,500
486 Shamil Gamzatov*  $     23,500
486 Su Mudaerji*  $     23,500
486 Tracy Cortez*  $     23,500
511 Marcos Rogerio de Lima*  $     23,000
511 Nick Hein*  $     23,000
511 Sarah Frota*  $     23,000
514 Kyle Bochniak  $     22,000
514 Ryan Benoit*  $     22,000
516 Joaquim Silva*  $     21,000
517 Justin Ledet*  $     20,000
517 Ramazan Emeev*  $     20,000
519 Eric Shelton  $     19,000
519 Mitch Gagnon*  $     19,000
521 Daniel Spitz  $     18,000
521 Gina Mazany  $     18,000
521 Jessica-Rose Clark*  $     18,000
521 Jordan Rinaldi*  $     18,000
521 Luke Jumeau*  $     18,000
521 Zubaira Tukhugov*  $     18,000
527 Alexey Kunchenko*  $     17,500
527 Danny Henry*  $     17,500
527 Nad Narimani*  $     17,500
530 Magomed Bibulatov*  $     17,100
531 Zak Ottow*  $     17,000
532 Austin Arnett*  $     16,000
532 Jason Gonzalez  $     16,000
532 Jessica Aguilar*  $     16,000
532 Marcelo Golm*  $     16,000
532 Syuri Kondo*  $     16,000
532 Talita Bernardo*  $     16,000
532 Teemu Packalen*  $     16,000
539 Liana Jojua*  $     15,900
540 Aiemann Zahabi*  $     15,500
540 Ben Sosoli  $     15,500
540 Bevon Lewis*  $     15,500
540 Carlo Pedersoli Jr.*  $     15,500
540 Charles Byrd  $     15,500
540 Humberto Bandenay*  $     15,500
540 Jesus Pinedo  $     15,500
540 Jordan Griffin*  $     15,500
540 Rachael Ostovich*  $     15,500
540 Shana Dobson  $     15,500
540 Todd Duffee*  $     15,500
551 Bruno Silva*  $     15,400
552 Kurt Holobaugh*  $     14,000
553 Abubakar Nurmagomedov*  $     13,500
553 Anderson dos Santos*  $     13,500
553 Antonio Arroyo*  $     13,500
553 Ariane Carnelossi*  $     13,500
553 Askar Askarov*  $     13,500
553 Dequan Townsend*  $     13,500
553 Diana Belbita  $     13,500
553 Dmitrii Smoliakov  $     13,500
553 Domingo Pilarte  $     13,500
553 Don’Tale Mayes*  $     13,500
553 Duda Santana*  $     13,500
553 Fares Ziam*  $     13,500
553 Gabriel Silva*  $     13,500
553 Hannah Goldy*  $     13,500
553 Hector Aldana*  $     13,500
553 Jacob Kilburn*  $     13,500
553 Jonathan Pearce  $     13,500
553 Journey Newson*  $     13,500
553 Justin Tafa*  $     13,500
553 Lara Procopio*  $     13,500
553 Lerone Murphy*  $     13,500
553 Maki Pitolo*  $     13,500
553 Mallory Martin*  $     13,500
553 Nicolae Negumereanu*  $     13,500
553 Rodrigo Vargas*  $     13,500
553 Roman Kopylov*  $     13,500
553 Salim Touahri*  $     13,500
553 Suman Mokhtarian*  $     13,500
553 Sung Bin Jo*  $     13,500
553 Taila Santos*  $     13,500
553 Te Edwards*  $     13,500
553 Tyson Nam*  $     13,500
553 Wu Yanan*  $     13,500
553 Wuliji Buren*  $     13,500
553 Yoshinori Horie*  $     13,500
553 Zarah Fairn dos Santos*  $     13,500
589 Cole Williams*  $     10,500
589 Isabela de Padua*  $     10,500

 

