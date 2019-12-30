Tennis

Fan Gifts Rafael Nadal a Surprise

Fan Gifts Rafael Nadal a Surprise

Tennis

Fan Gifts Rafael Nadal a Surprise

By December 30, 2019

By: |

A fan recently surprised Rafael Nadal with a gift. 

Claire, 33, is an ardent admirer of Nadal. Born in Chengdu, China, she now lives in Melbourne. When she visited Mallorca recently, she had the chance to meet her idol at the Rafa Nadal academy.

Sep 8, 2019; Flushing, NY, USA; Rafael Nadal of Spain poses with the championship trophy after defeating Daniil Medvedev of Russia (not pictured) in the men’s singles final on day fourteen of the 2019 US Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Claire, who knew that Nadal is a big fan of teddy bears, gave the Spaniard a gift she made herself: a panda dressed in the same outfit that Nadal wore to play his night-session matches at the 2019 US Open. Nadal eventually won the US Open, defeating Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in the final, in five sets. 

Sep 8, 2019; Flushing, NY, USA; Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts to a video tribute prior to the trophy ceremony after his match against Daniil Medvedev of Russia (not pictured) in the menÕs singles final on day fourteen of the 2019 US Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

“I was born in Chengdu, Sichuan, the only province in the world where pandas live,” said Claire in a post on Twitter. “I prepared this gift, the ‘Rafa panda in night session dress at the US Open 19′ for Rafa. His face lit up instantly, he held him tightly in his arms and showed it to his team. He then transported it to his car.”

 

Tennis

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Tennis
Home