Fan Gifts Rafael Nadal a Surprise

A fan recently surprised Rafael Nadal with a gift.

Claire, 33, is an ardent admirer of Nadal. Born in Chengdu, China, she now lives in Melbourne. When she visited Mallorca recently, she had the chance to meet her idol at the Rafa Nadal academy.

Claire, who knew that Nadal is a big fan of teddy bears, gave the Spaniard a gift she made herself: a panda dressed in the same outfit that Nadal wore to play his night-session matches at the 2019 US Open. Nadal eventually won the US Open, defeating Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in the final, in five sets.

“I was born in Chengdu, Sichuan, the only province in the world where pandas live,” said Claire in a post on Twitter. “I prepared this gift, the ‘Rafa panda in night session dress at the US Open 19′ for Rafa. His face lit up instantly, he held him tightly in his arms and showed it to his team. He then transported it to his car.”