Five remarkable statistics from the College Football Playoff semifinals

The National Collegiate Athletic Association had its college football playoffs on Saturday. In the Peach Bowl from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, the first ranked Louisiana State University Tigers smoked the fourth ranked Oklahoma Sooners 63-28 and at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ, the third ranked Clemson Tigers beat the second ranked Ohio State Buckeyes 29-23. The all-Tigers matchup for the College Football Playoff National Championship will take place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in New Orleans, LA on January 13.

Here are five remarkable statistics that resulted from the two semifinal contests this past weekend in college football.

5) Clemson’s winning streak is at 29 games. The University of Clemson has now tied the Florida State Seminoles for the longest winning streak in the history of the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Tigers last loss came on January 1, 2018 in a 24-6 result to the University of Alabama Crimson Tide in the Sugar Bowl. The Tigers will try to make sure they do not lose to another Southeastern Conference opponent in New Orleans on January 13.

4) Travis Etienne makes history. Clemson Tigers running back Travis Etienne of Jennings, LA became the first player with two receiving touchdowns and one rushing touchdown in a College Football Playoff semifinal or final on Saturday according to ESPN. Etienne had a touchdown run for eight yards and touchdown catches for 53 yards and 34 yards. He ended the day with three catches for 98 yards and 10 carries for 36 yards.

3) LSU records 693 total yards. Louisiana State set a NCAA record for most yards in a bowl game. They had 532 yards passing and 161 yards rushing.

2) Joe Burrow records eight touchdowns. Burrow tied the SEC record for most touchdowns in one game and the NCAA record for most touchdowns in one bowl game. He finished the day completing 29 of 39 passes for 493 yards and seven touchdowns, along with five rushes for 22 yards and another touchdown.

1)LSU ties SEC record for most points in one bowl game. LSU’s 63 point mark is tied with the University of Auburn, who scored 63 points in a 63-14 win over Purdue at the 2018 Music City Bowl.