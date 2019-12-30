Ivan Ljubicic thinks more Slam laurels are in store for charge, Roger Federer

Roger Federer is working hard for the new season in Dubai, his usual home in December. Unlike in previous years, the Swiss star will not get to defend the national colors at the Hopman Cup. He also decided to skip the ATP Cup from January 3 to 12 and is focusing on preparations for the Australian Open, pursuing what would be his third title in four years, in Melbourne.

At 38, Roger is still one of the best players in the world after a season that saw him win the Masters 1000 crown in Miami and three ATP 500 titles in Dubai, Halle and Basel, his favorite destinations on the calendar.

However, the Swiss missed a chance to add another big trophy to his already impressive collection, missing two match points in the Wimbledon final against Novak Djokovic and missing the opportunity to clinch his 21st Slam crown and go further ahead of Nadal and Djokovic who stay on his track after sharing the four Majors in 2019.

Federer’s coach Ivan Ljubicic believes Roger is still capable of chasing big trophies, and is prepared to fight for them in the coming season against his biggest rivals and the young players to come.

In 2019, Federer became the first player with 350 Grand Slam victories and 400 tennis matches. He increased overall records and added more fuel to charts and tables that will hardly be beaten in the future.

At the Australian Open, Federer fought for the third straight crown before losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the fourth round, in four tight sets, failing to convert any of the 12 break chances he had.

In competition at Roland Garros for the first time since 2015, the Swiss found the magic of clay, beating Lorenzo Sonego, Oscar Otte, Casper Ruud and Leonardo Mayer to enter the last eight.

There, he ousted compatriot Stan Wawrinka in four sets after more than three-and-a-half hours, facing Rafael Nadal, 14 years after their first semi-final in Paris! The Spaniard proved too strong, and Roger laid his eyes on the Championships, playing again at a high level and was counted among the favorites for the title.

Lucas Pouille, Matteo Berrettini and Kei Nishikori had no chance against the Wimbledon legend who then beat Nadal in four sets in the semi-final to head into the expected final against Novak Djokovic. In one of Wimbledon’s most intense finals, Djokovic triumphed in the deciding match at 12-12 in the fifth set, saving two match points as mentioned earlier and overcoming all attacks by the 37-year-old to lift the trophy.

Federer was left empty-handed in one of the most difficult losses of his career. After a slightly slower start in New York, Federer destroyed Daniel Evans and David Goffin to find himself in the third straight major quarter-final, losing to Grigor Dimitrov in five sets despite the possibility of sealing the case in four sets.

Roger should be among the favorites of the title in Melbourne with Nadal, Djokovic, Dominic Thiem, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev, ready to question the young players and produce more of his magic which has led him to 20 major crowns since 2003.