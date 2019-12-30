Listen: Porn sound effects interrupt ESPN's Music City Bowl broadcast

Fans who tuned in to watch Louisville and Mississippi State square off in the Music City Bowl on Monday were in for quite a surprise during halftime.

The Bulldogs took a 14-10 lead into the half, and ESPN’s panel of analysts wasted no time in breaking the game down, as they usually do.

However, no one was expecting the background sound that was playing while the analysts were talking. It didn’t take fans long to weigh in about it on social media, as it sure sounded like a woman was moaning in an adult film simultaneously, as you can see toward the end of this video clip.

He’s right. It wasn’t background noise at his house. pic.twitter.com/bwSBKpfQrp — Brandon Walker (@BWalkerSEC) December 30, 2019

Maybe someone on set was having just a bit too much fun to cap off 2019.