Look: Jamal Adams buys entire Jets team Jordan sneakers

Jets safety Jamal Adams continues to be the leader and bright spot on the team’s defense, and while his production on the field is extremely impressive, his relationship with his teammates is commendable as well.

The Jets actually shopped Adams in the days leading up to the trade deadline in October, with the Cowboys reportedly having had interest. At the end of the day, Adams stayed put, but it appeared that he wasn’t thrilled with the Jets front office for their endeavor.

Still, the strong bond with his teammates remains. He came through with a pretty awesome gesture on Monday as well, buying them all Jordan sneakers before they wrapped up their end-of-season exit meetings.

Awesome holiday gift.