Los Angeles Kings prospect Arthur Kaliyev shines for Team USA at 2020 World Junior Hockey Championship

The United States have improved to a record of two wins and one loss at the 2020 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Men’s Hockey Championship in Ostrava, Czech Republic. On Sunday, the United States came across with a very impressive victory as they defeated Russia 3-1. The win was newsworthy when you take into account that on Saturday, Russia hammered Canada 6-0.

In the American win over Russia, two American players had multi-point games. Arthur Kaliyev of Staten Island, NY scored twice and Trevor Zegras of Bedford, NY had two assists. Meanwhile, Nicholas Robertson of Arcadia, CA had the game winning goal.

The fact that Kaliyev, a left winger, even represents the United States internationally is rather interesting. That is because he was born in Tashkent, Uzbekistan and moved with his family to the state of New York when he was only two years old according to Ryan Kennedy of the Hockey News.

Kaliyev then had a breakout 2018-19 hockey season with the Hamilton Bulldogs of the Ontario Hockey League. He was one of nine players in the OHL to reach the century mark in scoring and was fourth in the OHL in goals scored. Kaliyev had 102 points (51 goals and 51 assists). The offensive prowess drew the attention of the offensively challenged Los Angeles Kings, who selected him in the second round, 33rd overall, in the 2019 National Hockey League Entry Draft.

In 2019-20, Kaliyev has once again flashed offensive production at an excellent rate. He has 31 goals and 31 assists for 62 points. The fact that Kaliyev has an even number of goals (82) and assists (82) over the last two OHL seasons is also a little ironic.

Zegras meanwhile now has seven assists and seven points, and is tied for the tournament lead in scoring with Patrik Puistola of Finland. Zegras, who plays for Boston University, was the Anaheim Ducks’ first round pick, ninth overall, in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.