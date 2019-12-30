“Means a lot to me”: Rafael Nadal on winning fifth Mubadala title

World No. 1 Rafael Nadal claimed winning the Mubadala World Cup title “means a lot to me.” The Spaniards defeated the sixth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final exhibition in Abu Dhabi 6:7(3), 7:5, 7:6(3).

The 33-year-old Nadal now has five titles in the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in his collection. “It is a great pleasure for me to be here and to win a fifth title. I had a great game yesterday and a great game today.

Hopefully, I can stay healthy and hopefully I’ll be back next year. The crowd was incredible and it’s a real pleasure to play in front of all of you,” said Nadal on the tournament website. Nadal paid the price for dropping two consecutive set points on his serve in the tenth game of the first set, as Tsitsipas broke the Spaniard back before winning the tie break to steal the opener.

After Tsitsipas failed to hit either of his two breakpoints in the ninth game of the second set, he dropped his serve in the twelfth game and lost the set. Nadal wasted a break in the third set but kept his focus by winning the tie break and the title.

Rafael Nadal’s next plan is to return to Mallorca to spend Christmas with his family and friends, and then travel to Australia, where he will play the ATP Cup for his country from January 3 to 12.