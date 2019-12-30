Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Lonzo Ball

By December 30, 2019

By:

Dec 29, 2019; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball (2) shoots a three pointer over Houston Rockets guard Ben McLemore (16) during the fourth quarter at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Lonzo Ball – New Orleans (vs Houston)

27 points, 10-20 FG, 7 3 PTs, 10 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals

Lonzo had his best game of the year against the undermanned Rockets.

 

