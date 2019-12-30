New Hampshire Launches Local Sports Betting Just Before the Year 2019 Ends 

The state of New Hampshire is finally set to launch sports betting on December 30, Monday. This is still considered as something that came in earlier than expected as many thought that it will be launched sometime in January 2020 instead.

It was back in November of this year when the New Hampshire Lottery Commission approved a sports betting contract with an industry giant, DraftKings. The contract with the said company is said to last for six years. This contract comes with the possibility of two two-year extensions. This means that DraftKings can be allowed to accept bets from New Hampshire for up to 10 years.

The launch of local sports betting in New Hampshire makes this place the 13th state that is finally accepting wagers from its locals. However, there are already 19 states that have already legalized sports betting. Some states are just really still in the process of planning the launch of their local sports betting.

Michigan is the most recent state that has finally signed a bill regarding this. The reason why more and more states are finally allowing the operation of local bookies within their territories is the decision that the Supreme Court of the United States made in May 2018.

During that time, the Supreme Court has stricken down the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992. This meant that federally, sports betting is already legal, but this will still depend on the jurisdiction of each state in the United States.

Generally, online gambling is prohibited in most of the states in the US. Americans can still place their bets online, but they can only do so on gambling sites that are based offshore. This is if online casinos and bookies are not allowed to operate in a specific state.

Now, since the PASPA of 1992 was found unconstitutional, it didn’t take long before states like New Jersey, Virginia, New York, Delaware, and others made a move towards legalizing it. Still, each state has its own ways when it comes to regulating sports betting.

For New Hampshire, only DraftKings will be launching sports betting on December 30. This means that only mobile betting will be up by then. Further details about physical locations where the locals can place their bets are still to be announced. What’s only known is that the state will only allow up to 10 physical locations to do this.

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu is pleased that DraftKings is able to launch mobile betting even before the year ends as they’ve been expecting that it would be launched by late January of 2020. “We moved fast to get this done, and the deal is a win for New Hampshire. We are partnering with a world-class company to provide a first-rate customer service experience. With today’s vote, everyone will now be able to bet on Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in time for this year’s Super Bowl,” he said.

When it comes to the revenue that sports betting will make in the state, the New Hampshire Lottery will receive 50 percent of the gaming revenue that DraftKings will make. This 50 percent will then be going to the state’s budget for supporting education.

About the physical locations that will be allowed to accept bets on sports, the cities and towns will have to cast their votes. Currently, the cities that have already voted in favor of this are Berlin, Claremont, Franklin, Laconia, and Manchester.

Meanwhile, cities like Dover, Concord, Nashua, and Rochester have already rejected having sports betting locations in their areas. The towns will still have to decide on this during the town meetings that will happen in the spring of next year.

Once sports betting is launched in New Hampshire, the locals will be able to download the DraftKings app on their phones or simply go to the Lottery’s website to make a deposit and place their bets on the upcoming games of the NBA, NFL, and even college sports.

The legal age for sports betting in New Hampshire is 18. The punters will have to make sure that they are within the territory to be able to download the DraftKings app and place their bets locally.