Roger Federer on the NextGen’s Potential

Roger Federer spoke about the potential of the next generation. The Swiss said: “There are many players, Sascha (Alexander Zverev) is one of them. I like that there are many players who really prevail, they really challenge us.

“Time will tell what they can achieve, but I think the players will be fitter, they will be able to play longer. Traveling is easier today than ever. If you lose in one place, you have another opportunity just around the corner. I think you will have more opportunities to succeed.

“The players will work harder than ever, I don’t know if dominating is easier than before, but as you can see from Rafa (Nadal), Novak (Djokovic) and me, you can win on all surfaces. Perhaps it will be easier for players in the future because the players train in a more targeted manner and the surfaces come closer to each other.”

Federer also spoke about the keys to his longevity: “Being injury free for most of my career, passion for what you do at work when you wake up in the morning and want to make the most of it.

“It helps a lot. My parents couldn’t have been better for me, my wife at the beginning of my career also helped me a lot and I understood my body and mind personally. How much I can do, sometimes taking difficult decisions like saying no and being able to do that since I became number 1 in the world in 2004.

“It became clear to me that I can play for a long time if I make the right decisions. I take the time to work on my game and keep my body for later. That’s why I’m still there.”