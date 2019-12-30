The Weekend Bulletin

A quick snapshot at the weekend that was.
Biggest Upset: Lionell Thompson +650 over Jose Uzcategui
Notable New Champions:
- WBO Latino Junior Featherweight Championship: Angelo Leo
- WBA “Regular” World Lightweight Championship: Gervonta Davis
- WBC ABC Cruiserweight Championship: Muhamad Farkhan
A Few Storylines Going Forward:
- 2-22: Save the date! We are a go for Deontay Wilder–Tyson Fury 2, on February 22 of next year. That’s less than two months away, so not a ton of prep time for the fighters. February is going to be one hell of a month.
- The Final Reign of the Emperor: In what he said was his final bout in MMA, Fedor Emelianenko ended it in spectacular Fedor fashion, hitting Rampage Jackson so hard and so precisely, that the former UFC champion crumbled in a confused heap. It was one hell of a standoff, and back full-circle. Two Pride legends swinging in Japan.
- Pascal’s Hail Mary Ride Continues: When Jean Pascal upset Marcus Browne in August as a +700 underdog, most of us figured it was a one-off, one last great fight for a former world champ. That he’d gracefully pass it off to his next challenger. Badou Jack was to be that challenger, and, through some crafty veteranship, and controversial judging, Pascal escaped with a split-decision win and his WBA title.
