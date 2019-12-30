Tom Brady weighs in on rumors of him playing through injury

Father Time always wins — it’s just a matter of when — and 42-year-old Tom Brady is finally learning that lesson.

Brady has won six Super Bowl rings, but it’s hard to see him winning his seventh, as his arm strength and decision-making speed have really taken a hit this year. The Patriots offense has struggled as a result, and maybe that’s why the team declined to extend his contract past 2019.

But TB12 wants to make it clear that it’s not an injury that’s been holding him back, even though there are a lot of whispers saying otherwise. Brady was once listed on the injury report with an elbow issue a few weeks ago, and he’s also been seen shaking his right arm a few times in practice. But if you ask him about his struggles, an injury is not the the reason for them.

"I don't have any problems. I have no injuries. I've said it a lot. I feel good. There is no injury. No nothing. I wish I would have played better, and that's about it." — Tom Brady, to @TheGregHillShow, when asked about his right arm — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 30, 2019

He’s saying this now, but we’ll be interested to see what the full report is at season’s end, once the smoke clears. In the meantime, the Patriots have a playoff game ahead of them next week, and that’s where their focus is.