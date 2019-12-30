What is Roger Federer’s biggest goal of the 2020 season?

Despite turning 38 in August, Roger Federer remains one of the best players in the world, only behind Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. Just like 12 years ago when they finished in the ATP top-three for the first time, Nadal, Djokovic and Federer were the players to beat in 2019. The Spaniard and the Serbian sharing the four Grand Slams alongside winning ATP titles. Meanwhile, Federer claimed four titles, including his 28th Masters 1000 crown in Miami.

Roger also raised three ATP 500 trophies, celebrating the 100th ATP title in Dubai in February and traveling all the way in Halle and Basel, with 103 ATP titles in general, only six behind the Open Era leader Jimmy Connors.

Roger is currently in Dubai, working hard on his game before the new season after deciding to skip the ATP Cup and prepare for the Australian Open, where he won two titles in the last three years.

The Swiss star would love to win as many titles as possible in 2020. As always, Roger’s main objective will be the most notable events, and he will hope to have the opportunity to fight for some of the Majors, the ATP Finals or the Olympic gold in Tokyo.

While winning numerous Grand Slam and ATP crowns, Roger has never won the Olympic gold medal in singles (Stan Wawrinka and he won gold in doubles in Beijing 2008), having an additional reason to fight in Tokyo in August.

Roger’s last Grand Slam title came in Melbourne 2018. But he wasted a great opportunity to get another one in July 2019 when he had two match points against Novak Djokovic at the All England Club.

“I need to train really hard and obviously it will be my goal, to try to win one of the big ones, plus the Olympic Games: six. I would love to take advantage of one of those six opportunities,” Federer said.

“I know that the French Open will always be a bit more complicated. And then, any title is a great feeling because I know how it feels, even winning the Hopman Cup, the Laver Cup, and then, of course, all the other events that I won like Dubai, Halle, Miami.

It’s wonderful to win tennis events and leave them as winners, the goal is to win as many titles as possible “