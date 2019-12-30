What to make of Roger Federer’s 2020 tennis Schedule? Is retirement on the cards?

After a season with several joys and some sorrows that ended on a high note, time has come for simple rest for the world tennis star, Roger Federer. The Basel native, after two weeks of rest will start his pre-season preparations, in the magnificent Dubai, with his sights set on the 2020 season.

Little-by-little some of the tournaments that he will be playing have also been announced. On this subject, the renowned Venezuelan journalist, ESPN’s Luis Alfredo Álvarez, who was interviewing Federer during his visit to Mexico, gave some details of His Majesty’s possible calendar.

According to him, he would only play nine tournaments, starting the year at the Australian Open, before the already-confirmed missing of the ATP Cup. There is a possibility that Federer may not return to defend his title in Miami, too. The Swiss could also skip all events on the red dirt before Roland Garros.

In addition, the ATP 500 in Dubai and Basel are to serve as his mandatory commitments along with the Laver Cup (owned by the greatest tennis player in history) in Boston.

It will be necessary to see, if the potential successes in some of the events that Federer wishes to conquer most, such as Wimbledon and the singles gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, would be reasons for his majesty to communicate the decision that the planet fears most…

The day Roger Federer says, “My tennis career has come this far.” Do you think this will be the last season of the Swiss?