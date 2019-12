Week 17 of the NFL season is always entertaining, but it’s bittersweet, as roughly two-thirds of the league’s teams are eliminated from playoff contention, and must look forward to next year.

It is, however, the winter season, so it’s the perfect time to hunker up and lock it down. Hibernation season is now upon us, as fans of these teams have to hold out hope that next year will be better.

[Credit: Will O’Toole]