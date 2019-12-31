Browns rumors indicate team could give Josh McDaniels a Bill Belichick-type, full-control role

The Cleveland Browns are in the market for a head coach, and for once, the team’s focus appears to be on hiring someone who will actually help build the roster, and remain for the long haul.

It would be quite a shift from what the organization has done in recent years, given that the Browns have had more coaches in the past decade than any other team. The turnover has really hurt them, with Freddie Kitchens being the most recent example — not even lasting an entire calendar year.

The team made a mistake in hiring Kitchens, given that he had no head coaching experience. Going forward, it appears as if they’re looking for a more established, veteran in this space. As such, Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels’ name has come up. SiriusXM analyst Gil Brandt even suggested that the Browns could look to give McDaniels the keys to the castle in their attempt to lure him in, offering what would look like a Bill Belichick-type of position, with full control of the roster.

Don't be surprised if Browns target Josh McDaniels and hand him Belichick-like role with complete control of the groceries and menu. — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) December 31, 2019

If that’s what it takes to land McDaniels, so be it. But while he’s a smart, innovative play-caller — he doesn’t really come from a scouting/personnel background, so this move could end up backfiring big-time.