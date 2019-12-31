Dave Gettleman shares details on Giants scouting department's shift toward analytics

Giants general manager Dave Gettleman’s job is safe, for now, with head coach Pat Shurmur having fallen on the sword instead, in the wake of two consecutive disappointing seasons.
The Giants took an old-school approach in hiring both Gettleman and Shurmur, with some critics stating that it was an antiquated way to build a team.
As such, the Giants are looking to “modernize” their scouting department, in the words of Gettleman. He announced that the Giants hired “computer folks” to help scout players, essentially embracing a shift toward a more analytics-driven approach.
This seems like a last-ditch effort by Gettleman to save his job, attempting to prove that he can implement some of the more cutting-edge approaches to scouting. He, by nature, has always been an old-school guy, scouting players based on feel, watching them in person or on tape. It will be interesting to see how much he concedes to the analytics side of doing it going forward.
