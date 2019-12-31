Dave Gettleman shares details on Giants scouting department's shift toward analytics

Giants general manager Dave Gettleman’s job is safe, for now, with head coach Pat Shurmur having fallen on the sword instead, in the wake of two consecutive disappointing seasons.

The Giants took an old-school approach in hiring both Gettleman and Shurmur, with some critics stating that it was an antiquated way to build a team.

As such, the Giants are looking to “modernize” their scouting department, in the words of Gettleman. He announced that the Giants hired “computer folks” to help scout players, essentially embracing a shift toward a more analytics-driven approach.

"I know this is going to sound crazy, but I met with a big analytics guy. I'm gonna learn from my mistakes." — #Giants GM Dave Gettleman, who said he plans to talk to other GMs in and around the league — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) December 31, 2019

Dave Gettleman on mocking analytics after the 2018 draft: "I did that kiddingly. You learn quickly there's no throwaway lines here. … In terms of analytics and devaluing the running backs: Saquon's special. He's an outlier. I should've said that." — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) December 31, 2019

gettleman says they've hired "computer folks" and they're rebuilding their scouting process — charles (ronald) mcdonald (@FourVerts) December 31, 2019

This seems like a last-ditch effort by Gettleman to save his job, attempting to prove that he can implement some of the more cutting-edge approaches to scouting. He, by nature, has always been an old-school guy, scouting players based on feel, watching them in person or on tape. It will be interesting to see how much he concedes to the analytics side of doing it going forward.