Herm Edwards gets doused in Frosted Flakes, not Gatorade, after Sun Bowl win (Video)

The Arizona State Sun Devils football program continues to make strides under Herm Edwards, with arguably the biggest win in the past decade coming in the Sun Bowl on Tuesday.

It’s been awhile since the Sun Devils won anything of note, but they had a great opportunity to do exactly that in the Sun Bowl showdown with the Florida State Seminoles on Tuesday.

And they relished the chance to do so.

The Sun Devils took a 9-0 lead into the half, and held on to win, 20-14, which gave fans and players alike something to celebrate. That’s exactly what they did on the sideline, in the waning seconds of the game, when they elected to douse Edwards in Frosted Flakes — rather than Gatorade — which was pretty awesome.

Herm Edwards get hit with the Frosted Flakes dry shower pic.twitter.com/bwz56yYw8n — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) December 31, 2019

Tony the Tiger would clearly endorse that move.